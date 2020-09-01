Montreal West is vowing increased vigilance and urging residents to keep an eye out to help protect the town's War Memorial and its statue of a soldier, located near the town hall.
According to the cdli.ca website, the statue "was sculpted by G.W. Hill, and erected in 1921 in memory of the sons of Montreal West who gave their lives in the Great War. A wall of remembrance for the heroes of both World Wars stands behind the statue."
During the Aug. 31 videoconferenced town council meeting, a Brock North resident noted allegations that an anarchist and anti-authority group was connected to tire slashings in the town early in 2019.
"This group is celebrating the [taking down] of the John A. Macdonald statue downtown," the question said, referring to the incident following a "Defund the Police" protest. "Montreal West has a prominent statue that could easily be targeted for being associated with colonial occupation, most notably our statue honouring Canadians who died fighting on behalf of the British Empire during the First World War. What new measures are being taken to protect our historical monuments and residents?"
Mazzone noted the increased social unrest in society in general.
"Let's be very clear, the town expects nothing less than the full observance and respect for our various laws and regulations," the councillor said. "Having said that, we have limited resources. What we will do, and I raised the question with our [Public Security] lieutenant after having received your question, he and his team will be paying a little more attention to that statue. We'll be vigilant and certainly we ask that our residents be vigilant, and report to both [Station 9] police and our PSOs anything that they may see" that is suspicious.
Mayor Beny Masella said that "anything that disrespects our veterans, I'm going to take extremely seriously and I'm going to be extremely demanding that it be handled, and handled properly and handled quickly. Our veterans in Montreal West have always played an important part and hold a special place in all our minds. That's what we'll continue watching as a council and as a town."
