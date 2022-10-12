Montreal West council passed a bylaw at its late September council meeting that “as of Nov. 1, 2023, gas-powered leaf blowers and vacuums are completely prohibited” for private use.
Numerous municipalities in Canada and the U.S., and American states have done the same. According to leafscore.com, “critics compare the sounds of leaf blowers to jumbo jets at liftoff.” As well, “the American Lung Association recommends electric leaf blowers over gas-powered ones because ‘old two-stroke engines like lawnmowers and leaf or snow blowers often have no pollution control devices. They can pollute the air even more than cars, though engines sold since 2011 are cleaner.’”
“If you’re using a gas blower now, we’re going to ask you to take the year now and find an electric alternative,” said Mayor Beny Masella. “I use a battery one and it works fine. And the same thing for the landscaping contractors, they’re going to have a year to see what new options are out there, and there are plenty of options out there to replace their equipment.”
The town’s nuisance, noise and public security bylaw amendment also officially changes the date for the allowance of leaf blower usage.
“We always used to allow four weeks, but it was the middle of October to the middle of November, and we were always passing resolutions to delay that,” Masella explained. “What we’ve done now, and to simplify it, we’re saying it’s the whole month of November now, so I guess we’re going from 28 to 30 days.”
