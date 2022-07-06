Montreal West last week unveiled its five-year (2022-2026) residual materials action plan, which strives for zero waste in the town which otherwise ends up in landfills.
In a message, Mayor Beny Masella pointed out that in April 2021, "we presented our very first residual materials management policy.
'The policy stems from our desire to respond to current and future issues on our territory by encouraging a culture shift aimed at improving source separation and waste reduction, both for citizens and for the municipal administration," Masella added.
The Mayor wrote that the plan aims to "strive for zero waste, increase the rate of residual materials diverted from landfill, lead by example as a municipality" and "promote a collaborative and collective intelligence culture."
"In addition to this, we have reorganized our organizational structure to allocate the necessary resources to carry out these projects," Masella explained. "We can also count on the Environmental Action Committee made up of committed citizens to extend the scope of our actions. We will remain responsive to the needs of our community throughout the implementation of this action plan. And we will all celebrate the progress that we will achieve together, as a community."
Councillor Elizabeth Ulin, whose portfolio includes public works, communications and the environment, wrote that the action plan "provides an essential road map which outlines how best we can reduce the waste we send to landfill."
Some of the planned actions to try and achieve zero waste:
• "Provide the population with materials and resources aimed at promoting the benefits of backyard composting" so as to "incentivize residents to partake in backyard composting practices therefore valorizing food waste."
• "Evaluate incentivizing backyard composting by offering rebates for backyard composters" to "increase the number of backyard composters."
• "Circulate food waste minimization guides to food and beverage businesses in the town."
• "Evaluate various eco-tax measures best suited for the town" to "reduce waste by providing economic tools andincentives to improve waste prevention strategies."
• "Circulate waste education and awareness posters in town parks."
The entire plan can be seen at montreal-west.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022-2026-RMM-Action-Plan.pdf
