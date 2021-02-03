Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella told residents that it is "never the right thing to try and impede our teams from undertaking their tasks.
"If you think that a decision that the town has made is incorrect, it is never acceptable to try and stop the work by blocking the employee or equipment," Masella told the Jan. 25 council meeting as part of his Mayor's report. "Instead, get in touch with the town administration or an elected official who covers that particular portfolio. Our team members know that respect for our residents is part of their job requirement, so the converse should be de rigeur as well."
Masella later told The Suburban that, once in a while, someone might not want to move their car, or have snow moved to a particular spot, or other work.
"Every once in a while, we have to remind people, you may not be happy that, for example, a tree is being cut down, but you don't stop the employee from cutting the tree down, you get in touch with the administration or the elected official."
