MoWest looking into outdoor common area for chats

Montreal West is looking into setting up areas for people to relax on chairs and chat at a safe distance in various spots, Councillor Elizabeth Ulin said in response to a question at the March 22 town council meeting.
Council regular Ian Robinson had pointed out that, in areas like Sherbrooke and Royal in NDG, there are common areas with socially distanced chairs, in a circle, so that people can relax and sit down and safely speak to each other.
"They are usually well-occupied," Robinson's question also said. "From a well-being aspect, these chairs offer an escape for citizens and a chance to interact personally, as opposed to the Internet. Would council consider the same for areas of Montreal West?"
Ulin said the suggestion is one the town has been considering.
"You're not alone in thinking this is a really good idea," she added. "What we're looking at is to perhaps have something like what you're describing, in the fall. In looking at our open spaces, our feeling is that in the summertime, there is more ample space for people to socially distance and hang out in a park. Come the fall and certainly in the winter, that's much more challenging. And as much as I'd like to say this [COVID] will be all over by the fall, it's more reasonable to say we're going to be needing the social distance protocols for longer.
"Thanks very much for the great suggestion."
