The Town of Montreal West has launched multiple public consultation activities for a planned Sports and Recreation Centre.
"Public consultation is a key step in any project of this scale," stated Mayor Beny Masella. "The town has prepared a detailed consultation plan to ensure that the new Sports and Recreation Centre meets the needs of our citizens."
The "Sports and Recreation Centre 2.0" project involves the "reconstruction of the Sports and Recreation Center at 220 Bedbrook, including the "demolition of the existing obsolete infrastructure, namely the Legion Memorial Rink, the adjoining outdoor swimming pool and the North Chalet.The centre will involve the integration of the arena, pool, classrooms and physical activity rooms."
The town announcement says that, at this stage of the project, "the objective of the consultations is to identify residents’ vision, perception and opinion on specific topics of interest. To this end, several consultation activities will be organized around the following themes: Sport and recreational activities, universal accessibility, community life, and neighbours of the centre."
For those who will not be able to participate in the public consultations, an online survey will be launched at a later time. As well, "the highlights of the consultation activities will be shared with the public once the report is finalized. It is not necessary to be athletic or a current user of the sport and recreational facilities to participate. All citizens are welcome."
The deadline to sign up for the public consultation is noon Feb. 28. Space is limited. For more information and to fill out a registration form, go to https://montreal-west.ca/en/recreation/sports-recreation-center-2-0/public-consultations/.
