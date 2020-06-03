MoWest launches live council meetings on YouTube

Montreal West council held its May 25 council meeting via Zoom videoconference and live for the first time on YouTube, as promised to residents the month before.
In previous months, when council meetings could not be held in person because of the COVID-19 virus, the council meetings were recorded on audio and archived for later listening at montreal-west.ca. Residents have also been invited to send in their questions prior to each of the virtual meetings.
Resident Abby Shyavitz, and then others, had asked council to webcast their meetings.
During the May 25 webcast meeting, a question from resident and council regular Norbert Bedoucha said that "although council has taken a step in making the meetings more accessible, the intent of the residents' request was not to have a video broadcast, but rather an interactive exchange.
"YouTube does not provide what we asked. Is council going to provide an interactive platform?"
Councillor Elizabeth Ulin replied that, as other councils are doing in the current circumstances, "we are using a format that allows a level of interaction that would be common at a council meeting.
"As I'm speaking now, you can't speak back to me in that kind of interaction, and even at a council meeting, question period is such that an individual gets up and asks a question and we will answer, it's not really a place for debate," she added. "This level of interaction, we felt, was sufficient to make sure that citizens had enough participation in the council meetings. It's also worth noting that, of course, all of us are available by e-mail and you'll often see us around town as well. If there's something you want to have a lengthy discussion around, we're perfectly available to do that and I would encourage you to do it in that way. We'll see what the reaction is to this level of interaction, but we felt it was perfectly sufficient."
During the council meeting, Councillor Dino Mazzone, in his monthly report, said that during the week of May 11, there were "recurring Amazon package thefts occurring in the Avon area.
"We've spoken to the Montreal West citizen who brought this to our attention, and we've encouraged that person to file a police report online, and our Public Security officers are stepping up patrols in the area for the next little while."
