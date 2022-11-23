Montreal West held an event recently to launch the public phase of its fundraising campaign for its planned sports and recreation centre, which is set to replace its aging arena.
The event included children's entertainment at Hodgson Field in a heated tent and multimedia material in the entrance area of the arena, including video and artist's conceptions of what the new centre will look like.
The federal and provincial governments have provided a $12.5 million grant and a year-long "quiet" campaign has already raised $1.5 million.
"Today's event is where we get the whole community to come on board," Mayor Beny Masella told The Suburban. "The campaign is something that will continue after the building is up and running."
Some of the fundraising will take place through local activities, including an upcoming Breakfast With Santa Dec. 11. "Some citizens want to form their own committee to help coordinate and generate some activities."
For the new centre, the Mayor said "we're talking full accessibility, multi-function rooms, the whole thing. It's a whole generational change from our existing building that's not wheelchair-accessible, not mobility-challenged accessible."
Masella said the existing arena could possibly be demolished at the end of next summer.
During speeches, Masella, joined by council members Maria Torres, Colleen Feeney and Lauren Small-Pennefather, said the new centre is "crucial for our community.
"People are asking all kinds of questions, but the reality is that we can't go forward without this centre....This is what builds a community. This arena is way past its best-before date, and if the sky falls and we can't go ahead with the new building, this one will have to come down, And we're not talking 10 years from now, we're talking a year, a year and a half from now, not more than that."
Asked later about the necessity to demolish the current arena within two years, Masella told The Suburban the building is in a "state of decrepitude that it's going to get to a point where we can't afford to fix it... the piping is 50, 60 years old, and if we have to start taking apart the piping to redo the refrigeration system, we're taking about $500,000, $600,000, $700,000."
New NDG MNA Désirée McGraw, who has been involved with the fundraising efforts before winning this year's provincial election, told the event that she is a proud Montreal Wester, "born and bred, and my husband and I are raising our family here.
"I've been coming to this arena since I was two years old, and yes, it's past it's best-before date. The sky will not fall, let's make sure we get that funding in place. We deserve facilities that are commensurate with the extraordinary nature of this community, and I think it will be a game changer."
Snowdon resident Andrew Michelin, part of the fundraising effort who was involved in an earlier effort to get a new centre built, heralded the support of the town council and federal and provincial governments for the planned centre.
"The arena has given so much to us over the years. My four kids grew up in Montreal West, and I grew up in Côte St. Luc but played a lot of hockey in Montreal West. My kids used the pool, used the rink, the soccer field, they were campers and counsellors, and this town and this facility gave our family an incredible amount of why they became the people they are. All of the families could probably say the same thing to a greater or lesser extent."
For more information regarding the fundraising effort, go to montreal-west.ca/donate.
