The driver of a vehicle in Montreal was killed and a passenger in the car was seriously injured early Thursday morning in the area of Ronald and Avon in Montreal West, according to reports.
The incident was one of three shootings on the island in a space of several hours between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
In Montreal West, the driver was struck by several bullets. Police were called at 2 a.m. Thursday, and the driver was declared dead at the scene. The SPVM says a passenger had upper body injuries and a third person ran from the vehicle. A suspect was arrested near the site and will be questioned by investigators.
Earlier, a conflict between people at Dick-Irvin Street and Ash Avenue near Le Ber Park in Pointe St. Charles culminated in a shooting, leaving two men aged 18 and 20 injured. Police fear for their lives. Shell casings were found near a daycare and some residential buildings. No arrests were made.
At 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police were alerted to a gunshot at Dollard Avenue and de Saguenay Street in LaSalle. The SPVM said a person in a vehicle fired at an establishment. There were no victims and no one was arrested as of Thursday morning.
All three shooting sites have security perimeters set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.