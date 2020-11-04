Montreal West councillor Colleen Feeney detailed how the town has been helping local businesses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a response to a question asked at the Oct. 26 videoconferenced town council meeting.
Ballantyne South resident and business owner Donna McLaughlin wrote to council that she found increasing vacancies on Westminster "disturbing.
"Companies have moved out to thrive elsewhere," the resident added. "What does the town plan to do about enticing new businesses and keeping existing ones — grants, tax reductions, improving the look of Westminster?"
Feeney replied that nobody likes to see empty stores or businesses going bankrupt.
"We are in regular contact and have good relations with our Montreal West merchants association," she said. "I think we've done quite a lot over the past few years, and we do have even more plans going forward."
Feeney said she was pleased with the question, as it enabled her to detail the town's recent and ongoing initiatives.
"With the pandemic, early in March, the town immediately started working with the merchants association to see how we could help them to develop a plan to promote their businesses," she explained. "We sent out e-bulletins and we dedicated a page on our website to the businesses that were open, to inform residents about them. And we worked with the restaurants to set up a system where they could put together take-out menus, which were available for seniors and delivered by volunteers. That was orchestrated through the town."
In regards to taxes, Feeney pointed out that businesses do not pay business taxes to the town.
"The only tax the town collects related to businesses is the property tax, paid by the owners of the property, which may or may not be the business owner. This year, due to the pandemic, we did defer the property tax payments for the businesses as well as residents."
Regarding the look of Westminster, the councillor said the town has worked with merchants to make the street look more appealing, including new planting and furniture, new garbage bins and overhead lighting.
"We encouraged and paid for the set up of terrasses, and we had a very successful street fair in 2019. Both of those initiatives had to be stopped in 2020, but we hope to continue them in 2021. And prior to the pandemic, we had an agreement for a joint venture with PME Montréal Centre-Ouest, an organization which fosters entrepreneurship, to stimulate local economic activity to support the creation and growth of businesses in the town." That program was halted during the pandemic, and Feeney said the town could rejoin if it resumes.
And, more recently, the town applied for a provincial Municipalité amie des ainés grant, "which would involve redoing Westminster sidewalks from Avon to Curzon, and embellishing some of the signage.
"We are waiting to see if we are successful in that application. We definitely do value our merchants and we hope to see not so many vacant stores. We chat with the business owners regularly, we continue to so so, and we invite them to approach us if they have any other ideas they would like us to look into."
