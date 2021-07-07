MoWest had 'unprecedented' $2.57 million operating surplus in 2020: report

The Town of Montreal West had an "unprecedented operating surplus of $2,573,049" for the year ending 2020, according to Mayor Beny Masella's annual report on the financial situation of the municipality.
"Although we are pleased with the results, we are aware that these are one-off results which we likely will not see again for a couple of reasons," says the report, which was previously detailed by Councillor Colleen Feeney, who has the finance portfolio on council, in April. "First, they include the sale of the library lot and adjacent park which amounted to $1.6 million. And secondly, they included a one-time grant from the provincial government of $503,000 to cover lost revenue and additional expenses related to the pandemic. Without the capital assets sale and the grant, the operating surplus would have been $450,000, which is 2.7% of our budget, and more in line with our typical surplus.
Other aspects of the year-end 2020 report:
• "Operating revenues were $533,000 over budget."
• "An additional $418,000 in duties on transfers due to the increase in home sales and sale prices."
• "Water taxes that are $56,000 over estimate due to higher usage."
• "Increased payments of $43,000 in lieu of taxes for schools and other social service organizations
• "Permit fees that are $26,000 higher due to the large number of building permits for renovation projects."
• "An additional $22,000 in interest due mainly to bank interest and interest on arrears."
• "A loss of $513,000 in Recreation revenue for programs which were cancelled due to COVID-19."
• Revenue from tickets were $42,000 lower due to fewer tickets being issued by the SPVM."
• "Total operating expenses were $417,000 under budget, due to a savings of $511,000 in remuneration, due to the cancellation of recreation programs; a decrease in other recreation costs of $265,000, related to the arena, parks, and program costs; interest on long-term debt lower by $80,000 due to decreased borrowing and favourable rates; and Public Works costs down $75,000 related mainly to lower snow removal costs."
"We are very pleased with the excellent results of the 2020 Financial Statements— they have strengthened the long-term financial health of the town," Masella and Feeney wrote.
The entire financial report can be seen at montreal-west.ca/en/finance-administration/finance/budget-reports/.
