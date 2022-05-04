MoWest had $827,000 surplus at end of 2021

Montreal West had an $827,000 surplus at the end of 2021, according to the town's financial statement reviewed by its external auditor, Mayor Beny Masella told the April 25 council meeting.
Masella was reading the monthly report from Councillor Colleen Feeney, who was not present at the meeting.
"The results were very strong," the Mayor said. "The [amount of the surplus] was mainly due to additional revenue in three areas — duties on transfer from the sales of homes was $622,000 over budget, due to a particularly strong housing market with more sales and housing prices increasing 15 percent; revenue from permits was $100,000 over budget due to many home renovations undertaken by residents; and government transfers were $122,000 over budget, thanks to a grant reimbursing the town for salaries of employees assigned to duties related to COVID."
Masella added that the town's net debt at the end of 2021 was $13.3 million, "down from $14.3 million in 2020, and this despite a capital investment of over $3 million."
