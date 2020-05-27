MoWest had $462,813 operating surplus for 2019

Montreal West ended the year 2019 with a $462,813 operating surplus, which adds up to 2.9 percent of the town's total budget, Councillor Colleen Feeney posted on the town's website.
Other facts from the annual financial statement for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019:
• "Revenues were $738,000 over budget, and accounted for the vast majority of the surplus. This included: additional revenue of $237,000 from Recreation for day camp, pool and other programs; an additional $226,000 in duties on transfers due to the increase in the sales of homes; an additional $89,000 in interest due mainly to a new agreement with the bank; government grants $85,000 over budget due to the successful recycling program and the obtaining of several new grants; permit fees $69,000 higher than estimated due to building and snow-clearing permits and dog licenses; and an additional $35,000 in town hall revenues resulting mainly from film rentals."
• "Total operating expenses were $275,000 over budget. Savings were realized in: $371,000 in administrative expenses due mainly to the cancellation of a provision for grievances; $138,000 in remuneration as a result of employees’ absences due to various leaves; $89,000 in interest expense due to more favourable interest rates and a decrease in borrowing; $84,000 in public hygiene due to a decrease in the purchase of water and costs related to water breaks; and $24,000 in building inspection due to the savings on consultant fees."
• The savings mentioned above "were offset by additional expenses incurred in the following areas: an additional $663,000 in capital expenses as part of the Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) financing; an additional $182,000 in snow clearing costs due to the high volume of snow; an extra $74,000 in recreation expenses related to additional expenses due to higher registrations and the revision and resubmission of the arena grant to enhance sustainability elements; and $54,000 more for capital reimbursement due mainly to advance reimbursement of the working fund."
• In 2019, "the town continued with its Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) financing of capital projects from the operating fund. Council prefers to do this, when possible, rather than incurring more debt to pay for these projects. This totalled $663,000 and included: partial financing of infrastructure project on Wolseley ($380,000); purchase of sidewalk tractor ($86,000); LED street light replacements ($62,000); arena renovations ($58,000); Westminster beautification project ($56,000) pool sandblasting ($15,000); and air conditioning for server room ($6,500)
"In addition to this, and continuing with our infrastructure renewal program, a major capital investment of $2.64 million was spent on road and water infrastructure work on Wolseley and Crestwood," Feeney posted. "Thanks to our PAYG program, use of prior surplus accounts and government grants, the town had an increase of $3.3 million in capital assets in 2019, while our net debt decreased $291,000. At year end, our net debt stood at $13.3 million, with an unappropriated operating surplus of $2.2 million. The auditor pointed out that over the past five years, the town has been able to make capital investments of $12.3 million, while actually decreasing its net debt."
