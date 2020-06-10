MoWest gradually reopens facilities

The Town of Montreal West has announced a series of measures to gradually reopen facilities, but with precautions related to COVID-19.
"Following the recommendations from the Direction régionale de la santé publique, the provincial government has authorized the reopening of playgrounds in public parks this summer," says the town announcement.
As a result, Davies Park, Strathearn Park, Rubgy Park and Ronald Park opened this past Friday.
"The playgrounds and play areas in the other parks remain closed for the moment," the advisory says. "We’d like to remind you that it is important to respect a two-metre distance at all times and to follow the recommendations issued by public health authorities. Residents are encouraged to bring along their own water bottles and hand sanitizer. An enhanced cleaning schedule will be carried out by our Public Works crew."
The municipal pool will be reopening June 28.
"In light of the COVID pandemic, new protocols and updated programming respecting public health guidelines will be implemented. Further information will be communicated in the next few weeks."
The Montreal West Tennis Club resumed operations Sunday June 7.
"More information is available on the club's Facebook page."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.