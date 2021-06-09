Montreal West council members revealed their thoughts last week about running for re-election this November, after being asked to do so by a resident during the late May council meeting question period.
Mayor Beny Masella recalled that he announced his intention to run for re-election this past December.
Councillor Maria Torres said she will also be running for re-election.
"Thank you for asking," she added.
Councillor Colleen Feeney said she is excited about the town's planned sports and recreation centre, for which a federal and provincial grant was recently received.
"I hope to be part of it," she added. "In all likelihood, I will run again. But I'm not ready to make that 100 percent commitment at this moment."
Councillor Elizabeth Ulin said she was echoing Feeney's comments.
"I've been doing this now for almost 16 years, in the recreation portfolio. The idea that we would have a new recreation centre is just like a dream come true. I'd love to be around for that. If this year and a half has taught us anything, we never know what life will bring. So I will reserve comment on throwing my hat in the ring for certain for another month or so, but I'm inclined to say I would like to run again."
Councillor Dino Mazzone said he has "every intention to stand for re-election.
"This recreation project is way too important for me and for a lot of people on this council and many people in our town and I want to see this project come to fruition."
