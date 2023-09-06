Montreal West councillor Lauren Small Pennefather warned the community about one or more criminals who distract their victims by hugging them.
The councillor pointed out during the Aug. 28 town council meeting that a senior was walking in the vicinity of Davies Park, and was stopped by someone asking for directions.
"The person then offered [the senior] a hug, and while the hug was taking place, a bracelet was stolen from the individual. These are very slick criminals that do terrible things to target seniors and other vulnerable people in our community. Be vigilant of those kinds of incidents."
The councillor also announced that an arsonist was recently arrested for crimes in the town.
"We were informed by the SPVM that the arrested person was responsible for three small criminal fires that were set in our commercial area on Westminster," she said, adding that the individual arrested "may have also set a fire in one of the portable toilets located in a park. We have to be careful and vigilant that if you do see something that looks like criminal activity, continue to report this to the SPVM and Public Security."
