Montreal West councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather issued a strong reminder to residents to keep their dogs on leashes when being walked.
"There was an incident where a child was actually chased through a park by a dog," she pointed out.
This reporter has encountered numerous unleashed dogs over the years, particularly at Macdonald Park and McLynn Avenue in Snowdon and, and some have been threatening.
The councillor said respecting the law is "super important.
"There are new provincial regulations that came into effect in 2020 with regard to dangerous dogs," she pointed out. "If a dog ever bites a person or another dog, there can be very severe consequences where the municipalities do not have flexibility, so please ensure your dogs are on leashes at all times. We have had to issue some tickets [in November] due to people not respecting that particular [leash] bylaw."
According to the March 2020 Quebec law, doctors and veterinarians have to tell a municipality about an incident if a person or animal is attacked, after which a city will require a vet to determine if a dog is dangerous.
If the vet says a dog is potentially dangerous, it has to be sterilized, microchipped, be up to date on its rabies vaccines, wear a muzzle in public places and cannot be alone with a child under 10 without an adult being present. Owners must put up a sign warning passersby of a potentially dangerous dog.
A city can order that a dog be euthanized if a dog bite or attack leads to serious injury or death, or it is determined that the dog is a risk to the "health or public security" of a population.
