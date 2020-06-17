MoWest councillor explains reason for town day camp cancellation

Montreal West councillor Elizabeth Ulin provided a detailed explanation why the town has cancelled its day camp for this summer, even as Quebec has allowed them to take place throughout the province as part of its COVID-19 deconfinement guidelines.
Ulin. who has the Recreation, Culture and Communications portfolio, pointed out that Quebec has "increased the allowable councillor/camper ratios to make it more financially feasible to operate day camps this summer.
"However, this announcement has not changed Montreal West’s decision to cancel its own programming," she wrote in an announcement to residents. "This is because, unlike private camps, ours is not profit driven. Our goal is to provide a safe, healthy and fun summer experience for local children, and offer some respite to their parents. So while loosening these ratios can help private camps economically, it does nothing to assuage our concerns about running a day camp during this pandemic. In fact, increasing the ratios (i.e. allowing more campers per councillor) would likely make it less safe for the campers, their families, our staff, and the wider community."
The councillor added that despite the town's attempts to develop programming, "so many of the government’s day camp directives run counter to providing a healthy and enjoyable experience that we could not see a way to offer any safe and sensible activities.
"For instance, campers would have to remain two metres apart at all times — negating nearly all traditional camp games. Our available indoor locations are not air-conditioned, yet on rainy days, campers would be required to remain at the same location for the entire day, regardless of the heat. All areas used by the camp — many of our parks and playgrounds — would have to be fenced off and made inaccessible to the general public. Most alarming, treatment of any injury would be delayed by the wait time for a properly protected individual to assist."
Ulin acknowledged that the decision to cancel the camp "will be hard on young families.
"But, as we would be bound by such extreme directives, the programming we could offer would bear little resemblance to a 'camp', and possibly cause harm to the larger community. In lieu of the camp experience, the Recreation department is currently developing a number of tailor-made summer activities to keep kids engaged and healthy. We will also be opening the pool on June 28, which will provide welcome heat relief and summer fun."
