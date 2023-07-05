Montreal West had to conduct emergency repairs after a sinkhole was spotted this past April 18 at the busy corner of Sherbrooke and Westminster, Mayor Beny Masella reported at the late June council meeting.
The repair process revealed other issues. The total cost was approximately $47,000, including taxes.
"It was later found out that the sewer had collapsed," he explained. "Manorex, a company that specializes in water and sewer repairs in urban environments, was contacted and, on April 20, made a service offer for $19,330.78 before taxes to repair the sewer and the water leak. This was approved by the Interim Director General."
Masella added that after the sewer was successfully repaired, "Manorex started excavation for the repair of the water main break. At that point, other issues came up — an abandoned water valve chamber in brick, which made it necessary to call in a vacuum truck for excavation, due to the proximity of the Bell conduits; the water leak was not where it had been marked initially by the leak detection and it was needed to excavate more (on the other side of the Bell massif); and the water leak was right beside the wall of the brick chamber and under the Bell massif , requiring much more work and preparation).
"Since this was an emergency situation, the Mayor, as advised by the Interim Director General, authorized the awarding of this contract on April 26, in accordance with section 573.2 of the Cities and Towns Act. The total amount invoiced was $41,335.53 before taxes."
