Montreal West was recently certified as a Monarch-Friendly town, in relation to the species of endangered butterfly, and joined other North American cities in signing a Mayors' Monarch Pledge.
The certification comes as many island municipalities and boroughs have been calling on the federal government to collaborate with Montreal and Dorval to "preserve and protect federal lands north of Trudeau Airport, in the areas known as the Technoparc and Golf Dorval.
The federal government is also asked to recognize the "ecological value and biodiversity" of the area, owned by the federal government and leased to Aéroports de Montréal.
The Montreal West announcement adds that the town is "also committed to the development of a Monarch Butterfly Garden to ensure the continuity of our town’s biodiversity and to offer the Monarch colonies a safe and healthy breeding ground.
"The butterfly garden, located at Roy D. Locke Park, will not only be host to an abundance of milkweed and other pollinator-friendly plants, it will also provide an educational space for residents and the greater public to learn more about this species."
As well, "the garden will provide shelter for Monarch butterflies throughout all stages of life. The garden will be home to a variety of plants, including milkweed and nectar plants such as the Butterfly Milkweed and the New England Aster, all of which are essential to the life cycle of the Monarch".
The town also revealed that the Monarch Butterfly Educational Garden "has also received a Monarch Waystation certification by the Monarch Watch, a non-profit organization committed to Monarch education and research, as well as the protection of the species. It is the highest certification awarded by this organization due to the size and the variety of planted species."
