Montreal West cannot say at this point in time what the property tax burden will be on homeowners resulting from the building of a new recreation centre, Mayor Beny Masella told council regular Daniel Marcuze at the Nov. 28 council meeting.
Marcuze asked the question in light of Masella’s warning that night that the 2023 Montreal budget was disastrous for demerged cities, because the amount each pay for island-wide agglomeration services will increase a great deal. Cities now have to determine how to ease the overall tax burden for residents, including if any services have to be cut.
The resident said he was afraid of potential “massive surprises” tax-wise in relation to the recreation centre.
“What is your estimation of the additional tax burden on us — is it going to be $100, $200, $500, $1,000 per household?”
Already, the federal and provincial governments have given $12.5 million for the centre, and $1.5 million has been pledged from various individuals and entities.
Masella said the question was a fair one.
“I cannot give you that answer now because we have not gone to tender. If I were to put it out there now that our estimate was, say, $10, and we go to tender, you can be sure that nothing will come in less than $10. It’s good management not to put out your estimates. However, on Jan. 5, when we go to call for tenders —we should get that back hopefully at the beginning of February — then we’ll be able to say, the bids came in at say, $15, and this is what it should translate for your tax bill. Even if my estimates say $10, when I go to public tender and the amount comes back $15, it’s a different discussion. In this upcoming budget, the recreation centre is not even there at all. We’re not advanced far enough.”
