The average valuation of Montreal West properties increased 41 percent, according to City of Montreal figures, but doesn’t mean property taxes will increase 41 percent, Mayor Beny Masella told the Oct. 24 town council meeting.
The new 2023-2025 valuation roll comes into effect Jan. 1.
“In essence, the new property values are supposed to reflect market values from July 2021 more accurately,” Masella said. “And, in general, though property values in Montreal West have increased 41 percent, your property taxes do not go up by the same amount. Your property taxes are based on the amount of money needed to run our town and the amount of money we need to fork over to the [island-wide] Agglomeration for shared services (public transit, fire, police).”
Masella, who is also president of the Association of Suburban Municipalities comprised of demerged Montreal-island municipalities, added that “while [Montreal West] always managed to trim our costs and keep overall increases reasonable, I cannot say the Agglomeration has done the same.
“Even before knowing what the new Agglo budget will resemble, we do know that our overall increased property values mean we will pay a larger share of the shared expenses. In fact, in 2022, we paid 0.235% of shared services. With the new roll, we will pay about 0.255% of shared services. That’s an increase of 8.3%. In an ideal world, if Montreal was able to accurately control their budgets with the same rigour we control our local budget in Montreal West, we would still be paying that 8.3% more. However, the Agglo is far from ideal. Our invoice for shared services provided by the Agglo will likely increase about $650,000. That’s the challenge our administration faces continually.”
Last year, Montreal West paid 10.2 percent more to the agglomeration than in 2020.
Later in the meeting, Councillor Colleen Feeney said the new valuation is available through the town’s website.
“If you go and look up ‘property evaluation’, it will give you the link to go to the Montreal evaluation site, because it’s the City of Montreal that does the evaluations. We will be sending out a notice of assessment to all units or businesses, of which the assessment is greater than $3 million, as required by law. Otherwise, either people can look up their assessment right now or you will get it on your tax bill.”
