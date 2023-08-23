An emotional ceremony was held Aug. 14 to officially inaugurate Sheila Finestone Park in Côte St. Luc, named after the former MP for Mount Royal from 1984 to 1999, and Senator until 2002.
She passed away in 2009.
The park is located on Marc Chagall, east of Cavendish Blvd., between Kildare and Mackle Roads, and is next to Isadore Goldberg Park, named after the former CSL councillor. The new park has attractive tables and chairs, a pathway and benches.
On hand were members of Finestone's family, event host Councillor Mike Cohen, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and members of CSL council, current Mount Royal MP and former CSL Mayor Anthony Housefather with surprise guest Florida Democratic Party Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former Mount Royal MP and federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, former CSL Mayor Robert Libman, D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass, The Suburban editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman, former Mount Royal riding association president Sidney Margles whose late wife Merle was executive assistant for Finestone for many years, and many others. Musician and CSL resident Michael Abramovich entertained and brought his sound system for the speakers to use.
"For years, we were talking [at council], we must honour Sheila Finestone," Cohen explained. "I spoke to her sons over the winter, and we went through a process. We consulted people in the neighbourhood, and there was an overwhelming vote in favour of naming this beautiful park, which is still being put together. It's a great place for people to relax, and we're so proud to have it here."
Finestone's son Stephen said the new park is a "place to play and for people of all ages to gather outdoors.
"Our families and I think you got this really right," he told CSL council members. "Thank you for spearheading this effort, and thank you to the citizens of CSL who were steadfast supporters of Mom across several years. I know that was extremely meaningful to her....We believe this park would really appeal to her."
Brownstein shared anecdotes of his time with Finestone during his years with the Mount Royal riding association.
"We did a lot of things, at a lot of events, social events that inspired youth to be involved, political events, we went to Ottawa...Sheila was an inspiration for me and for so many others to get involved in politics. I don't think I would be Mayor today or involved in politics in any way if I hadn't first started with Sheila and the Liberals.....I'm really pleased we have this park named in her honour."
Housefather pointed out that he worked with Finestone many years ago.
"She was a wonderful woman and I thank CSL for doing this."
Prass praised the initiative to name the park after Finestone.
"While I never had the honour of meeting Sheila Finestone, as a woman in politics, she is amongst the women who led the way for us to see ourselves in that position one day."
Libman said "I was young enough to feel like Sheila was my mother.
"She used to tell me at these events 'do this,' 'don't do this,' 'say this' and 'say that.' It was always with her heart, always feeling she was imparting some of her wisdom and some of that wisdom stayed with me for many years. Everyone she has touched over the years probably has the same thing to say. She was very warm, very caring, and I miss her."
Cotler said the campaign slogan of "active, accessible, accountable" was "exactly what she was and more.
"I have the privilege to serve together with her in Parliament, I was in the House and she was a Senator, so we were able to work together in common cause. She was someone who was always there. She was a person who, when you met with her, you felt like you were the only person meeting with her however many were around. That was a singular gift. That was what made her a great person and a great human being."
Margles noted that if you separate the letters of the name of the park in a certain way, it becomes 'finest one.'
"I had the pleasure of being the riding association president for Mount Royal for 15 years, and it was 15 beautiful years. It was more than just being professionals working together, we were part of the family."
Later in the evening, at the CSL council meeting, Brownstein showed a retrospective video of Sheila Finestone, and Stephen Finestone addressed the meeting with other members of Finestone's family tuning in via Zoom, including sons Peter and David and daughter-in-law (the family refers to her as a sister) Heather.
