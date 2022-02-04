Santé Québec confirmed Friday the venues that Quebecers can frequent as of Monday Feb. 7, part of the provincial government's gradual opening plan as hospitalization numbers drop.
For indoor public events, such as movie theatres, sports venues and shows, 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 500 people are allowed, and a vaccination passport is still required. People should remain seated, except to use the toilet. Masks have to be worn, except when eating or drinking.
For outdoor public events, a maximum of 1,000 people are allowed and a vaccine passport is required.
For religious institutions, 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 people are allowed. A vaccination passport is still required.
For funeral ceremonies, a maximum of 50 people can attend and no vaccination passport is required.
