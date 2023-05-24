Federal funding of $917,000 was successfully allocated in the Mount Royal riding through the Canada Summer Jobs Program, representing 221 jobs, MP Anthony Housefather announced last week.
Housefather pointed out that “under the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, the CSJ program aims to provide comprehensive and flexible services that empower young Canadians to develop their skills and gain valuable paid work experience, facilitating their successful transition into the labour market.
“Through wage subsidies, the program supports employers from not-for-profit organizations, the public sector, and private sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees in creating quality summer work experiences for individuals aged 15 to 30.”
The MP said participants in the program have “demonstrated their commitment to nurturing the talents and potential of our youth, while providing them with valuable opportunities to gain practical skills and real-world experience.
“The Canada Summer Jobs program not only benefits the participants but also strengthens our local economy and community as a whole. By offering meaningful summer employment opportunities, it prepares our young Canadians for the challenges and opportunities they will encounter in their future careers.”
Application instructions for eligible organizations can be found at www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs/before-apply.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.