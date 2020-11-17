Mount Royal assault suspect sought

Montreal Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an assault that occurred last September in Mount Royal Cemetery.
On September 28 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at Mount Royal Cemetery, a man grabbed a woman from behind after following her for a few moments. The suspect then attempted to forcibly take her to a nearby wooded area but the victim defended herself and the assailant fled the scene without being formally identified.
The suspect is approximately 25 to 30 years old, possibly of Maghreb origin; measures about 5'9'-5'10' with a slim build. He has short, dark hair, shiny on top and combed forward, with a sparse beard and thin sideburns.
At the time of the assault he sported a long-sleeved black sweater with small checkered patterns, fitted black jeans, a long silver-colored chain worn over his clothes; and round eyeglasses. Anyone with information about the suspect can call 911 or contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.