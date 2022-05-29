A motorcyclist aged 37 died early Sunday morning after losing control of his motorcycle at Courval near Hickmore in the western part of the St. Laurent borough.
Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. May 29, according to reports. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful. The SPVM also told the media it is possible the man lost control while making a turn, but the exact circumstances were not known as of later Sunday morning.
Investigators are analyzing the scene.
