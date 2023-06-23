A motorcyclist was critically injured early Friday morning June 23 on northbound Pitfield near Côte Vertu in St. Laurent after an SUV made a U-turn and the two collided.
The SUV's driver then left the scene, heading south. Police spokesman Jean Pierre-Brabant told The Suburban the 30-year-old motorcyclist is in danger of losing his life.
"So far, we haven't located the SUV that was involved," Brabant said at 9:40 a.m.
The SPVM was called to the scene at around 6:15 a.m, at which time they closed the Pitfield and Côte Vertu intersections to enable the start of an investigation. Police will also study surveillance video at the scene.
"I still have investigators on scene," Brabant said Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.