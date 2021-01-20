Motion demands movement on Cavendish link

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand has tabled a non-partisan motion for the Jan. 25 Montreal council meeting, deploring the lack of funding for and progress by the Plante administration on the long-awaited Cavendish extension between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent.
The motion, to be seconded by opposition leader Lionel Perez and St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, says the city council should, no later than May 1, mandate the Montreal administration to submit a project notice and preliminary studies regarding the link to the provincial Sustainable Development, Environment and Fight Against Climate Change ministry and the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE).
The link proposal should include a road lane, a lane for electrified transport and a secure bicycle lane.
The motion also calls on the city’s Finance Committee to examine the 10-year capital program “to study the possibility of increasing the amounts allocated to financing to undertake the construction of the Cavendish — Cavendish link in 2023, subject to the approval of the BAPE.”
The Montreal council members point out in their motion that the centre-west part of the island of Montreal “has significant development potential based on untapped land, including the old Hippodrome de Montréal, the Namur / Jean Talon triangle, the Cité scientifique, and the industrial parks of the Town of Mount Royal and the boroughs of Lachine and St. Laurent.
“The development of the centre-west of the island of Montreal is obstructed by a road network which causes traffic congestion in communities such as the cities of Côte St. Luc and Hampstead and the boroughs of Côte des Neiges — Notre Dame de Grâce and St. Laurent, increasing traffic on streets crossing the Décarie expressway,” the motion points out. “For more than 40 years, various proposals for linking Cavendish have been developed to unlock the development potential of the centre-west of the island of Montreal.”
As well, “the Cavendish-Cavendish link has been repeatedly supported by the municipal council....The development of the former Hippodrome site as well as the centre-west sector of the island of Montreal depends on the Cavendish-Cavendish link.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.