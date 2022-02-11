Mother says St. Laurent school ignored warnings about coach

A mother of two girls who played basketball at St. Laurent High School told CTV News that it was well known that the head coach Daniel Lacasse was behaving in a questionable way, and the school only acknowledged it after he and two other coaches were recently arrested for alleged sex assault offences.
The offences alleged to have been committed by the three at St. Laurent High involved two minors and are alleged to have taken place over a decade. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.
Mother Grace Nyogi told CTV News the behaviour her daughters witnessed was abusive, but not in a sexual way. The teenagers joined the team four years ago, and Nyogi started to question how Lacasse was running the team.
Nyogi told CTV Lacasse was "screaming, denigrating, dragging the girls through the mud," and "everybody knew" about this behaviour. The mother said she complained, but her concerns were not addressed because of the coach's reputation and the prestige he brought to the school.
As well, a former student told CTV News there were rumours of abuse of a sexual nature, but even the alleged victims denied that was the case at the time.
The Marguerite Bourgeoys school board, the service centre that oversees the school and the provincial government are now looking into the case.
Another of the men arrested, Robert Luu, has sought to be released on bail, as has Lacasse. Charles-Xavier Boislard has already been released on bail before his trial.
