Mother of two killed, suspect is on the loose

Police are on the hunt for Ghotra Navdeep, suspected of killing his 32-year-old spouse while out of custody on bail.
The victim of the alleged feminicide was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after police officers arrived at 5;00 p.m. on Monday at the apartment located on Birnam Street in Montreal's Parc-Extension district. Officers determined that she had suffered upper body injuries, caused by an unknown object. The victim was the mother of two children.
A child was present on the scene when officers arrived and another had run away, but was located later on. According to police, both children were not physically harmed in the incident but are both potential witnesses to the tragedy that took place.
"The suspect is a 30 year old man and he has not been arrested," SPVM Spokesperson, Carolyne Chevrefils said. Court records show that the suspect was awaiting a trial set for October 8th, related to his arrest on May 19th for allegedly uttering threats to a woman.
While police continue to search for the suspect, the major crimes unit is continuing its investigation. An autopsy will take place in order to help determine the circumstances of her death. The incident may be counted as the 14th feminicide in Quebec this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.