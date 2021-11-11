Mother and twins missing

The Longueuil police (SPAL) is seeking the public's help in finding a mother and her eight-year old twin daughters, who have been missing since Nov. 9.
The missing are Claudine Runanika Kajabika, 48 and twins Florence and Florentine. The SPAL says they are expected to be travelling via public transport and could be anywhere between Quebec and Manitoba.
Police say the mother is one metre and 60 cm, and 80 kilograms, with black hair and brown eyes. The twins are one metre and 52 cm, 30 kilograms, with black hair and brown eyes.
"Anyone who sees Mrs RUNANIKA and her daughters or has any information, please contact 911 immediately," says the SPAL statement.
