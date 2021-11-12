Mother and twins found

A mother and her eight-year-old twins, from Longueuil, missing since Nov. 9, were found safe and sound in Hammond, Ontario, the Longueuil police announced.
"The mother and her daughters were found safe and sound in Ontario," says an SPAL statement. "Steps taken by the SPAL to follow up on information received resulted in the location of the mother and two young girls in Hammond, Ontario. They were well. They were quickly taken care of by our colleagues at the Ontario Provincial Police and will be met over the next few hours by our investigators to provide them with the services and support they need and to establish a more accurate summary of the circumstances of the event.
"Thank you for your valuable collaboration!"
