Fifty-four percent of Quebecers are in favour of developing the province's own oil resources, 11 percent more than in 2021, and 61 percent support developing natural gas here as well, says an IPSOS poll commissioned by the Montreal Economic Institute think tank.
As well, 53 percent support the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Saguenay, which has been declared "dead' by Quebec Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon.
"Contrary to what the government says, Quebecers want the energy sector to develop," says Olivier Rancourt, economist at the MEI. "Quebecers understand that the province can help to replace Russian energy exports to the European Union all while creating quality jobs here at home."
The poll also says 60 percent of Canadians are "against raising taxes to fight climate change.
"With the past year's high inflation, it's easy to understand that families just don't have the means to pay more," Rancourt said. "With increases in rent, groceries, and transportation, it's to be expected that Canadians want their government to go easy on the tax hikes."
Other points in the poll:
• "Almost eight in 10 (78%) Quebecers prefer to import oil from Western Canada – a seven-point increase compared to last year."
• "Six in 10 (59%) Canadians are in favour of increasing incentive measures for carbon sequestration to be equivalent to those offered by the American government."
• "A majority of Canadians (57%) believe that the pipeline is the safest means of transporting oil, a significant 10-point increase since 2021."
A sample of 1,162 Canadians aged 18 years and over were polled between Nov. 10 and 13.
