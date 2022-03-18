More than half of Quebecers favour the development of the province's own oil and gas, says an Ipsos poll commissioned by the Montreal Economic Institute think tank and conducted at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"With recent international events highlighting the importance of guaranteeing the energy security of Western countries, more than half (52%) of Quebecers think that their province should develop its own oil resources rather than importing all the oil it consumes, while just 28% are opposed to this and 20% are undecided," says an MEI statement. "Not only is Quebec sitting on substantial reserves of oil and natural gas, but the demand for hydrocarbons in foreign markets is growing and will remain significant for several decades to come. Quebecers want to seize this opportunity."
The Ipsos poll said this result "represents an increase of nine points compared to last year — bouncing back after 2021’s decrease."
Michel Kelly-Gagnon, President and CEO of the MEI, said the poll results ""are very conclusive.
"Note that when we prepared the questions, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had not yet happened and its impact on global supplies of hydrocarbons was not yet on the agenda. However, the invasion had just begun when respondents were starting to answer the questions. It's clear that energy issues leave no one indifferent and that Quebecers understand the role we must play in producing natural gas, notably for export to our European allies."
The MEI statement adds that "even if the environmental lobby is very present in Quebec media, half of respondents (50%) nonetheless think that the actions taken by some environmental groups are preventing too many job-creation projects in Quebec from moving forward. Only a third of Quebecers disagree (33%), which represents a substantial decrease (of 11 percentage points) compared to last year.
Miguel Ouellette, Director of Operations and Economist at the MEI, said many pressure groups "are pushing the Legault government to reject all new hydrocarbon development projects.
"The government has even decided to introduce a bill to close the door on all development projects. Yet we send over $5 billion a year out of province, in normal times, to cover our consumption of oil and natural gas. Do we really want to prevent entrepreneurs from developing these resources when we keep importing them every day? Quebecers should have the choice of buying local or not. At the moment, the government is choosing for them, and Quebecers have had enough."
The poll also says "three-quarters of Quebecers (73%) think that taxes and duties levied on gasoline are too high, compared to a mere 15% who think the opposite.
"For each litre of gasoline consumed, we currently have to pay the provincial gasoline tax (19.2 cents), the federal excise tax (10 cents), the tax resulting from the carbon market (8.9 cents), and of course, the QST and GST, which are taxes on top of the other taxes," Ouellette added. "To this is also added, in the Greater Montreal region, a tax of three cents per litre to finance public transit, and a minimum price on gasoline for all regions. Quebecers are clear: this excessive taxation, which represents around 33% of the total price of gasoline, has to stop, especially during this period of high inflation."
The poll was conducted with 1,007 Quebec adults by Ipsos between Feb. 25 and March 2.
