A Léger poll commissioned by the Observatoire de la retraite (OR) and the l'Institut de recherche en économie contemporaine (IRÉC) and conducted last July shows most Quebecers are dissatisfied with their pension plans.
Leger spoke to more than 1,200 people.
"A majority of respondents (56%) have the impression that pension schemes are not always adapted to today's world of work," the poll says. "Significantly higher proportions exist in particular among respondents with a negative perception of retirement (78%), who do not have access to a private pension plan (63%) and who are generally poorly informed on the financial aspects of it (62%); figures that demonstrate the importance of retirement savings given the financial concerns that old age [prompts] among respondents with a negative perception of retirement."
The poll also says that a "large proportion of respondents (68%) believe that current public plans such as the Quebec Pension Plan and the Old Age Security Pension will be insufficient to allow them a good retirement. This is why nearly three-quarters of them (73%) would like pension schemes to be reformed in depth to better support the vast majority of future retirees."
The Léger results also indicate that 85 percent of Quebecers aged 18 to 54 consider retirement to be a social issue.
“The population is ripe for a social dialogue on retirement,” stated François L'Italien, coordinator of the OR and IREC. "What people tell us in a very large proportion is that the Government of Quebec must do more so that the population is more involved in the discussions surrounding retirement issues"
The survey also says respondents feel that the "responsibility for retirement should not rest solely on the shoulders of individuals, but should be shared by the State, employers and citizens. However, the trend in recent years has been to individualize the risks associated with retirement.
L'Italien said that “with the aging population and recent setbacks in retirement financial security, it's one minute to midnight.
"Quebec needs a permanent public forum where discussions on retirement can take place to inform decisions on tomorrow's retirement. Retirement stakeholders, including workers, retirees and employers, must be able to exchange views in a structured body in order to advise the State and equip Quebec society for the future."
