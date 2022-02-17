A poll from Maru Public Opinion released Feb. 17 indicates most Canadians are willing to have the government use force to remove the Freedom Convoy protest from Ottawa.
The findings say:
• "A majority (67%, 74% in Quebec) believe that it's time to clear out the protesters in Ottawa, even if it means people who will not leave may get hurt, or worse."
• "Two-thirds (66%, 72% in Quebec) of Canadians support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bringing in the Emergencies Act to give the federal government extra powers to handle the protests across the country. However, the underlying dynamic for that support is driven by a mix of pent-up emotion, resolve, and unsettling admissions."
• "A vast majority (82%, 87% in Quebec) say that there is no way this protesting should have gone on as long as it has."
• "Half (50%, 51% in Quebec) say they’re proud of the way the police have handled the situation with the protesters."
• "A majority (71%, 72% in Quebec) believe Canada is an international embarrassment for not being able to run its own country."
• "A majority (54%, 60% in Quebec) say they’re ashamed to be a Canadian because of how their politicians have let these protests get out of hand."
• "A majority (68%, 74% in Quebec) say that regardless of political stripe, the politicians who have contributed to or supported these protests should be voted out of office."
• "A majority (56%, 63% in Quebec) believe that while the premiers may say that it was time to lower COVID-related restrictions, all they’ve done is caved in to the protesters and given them what they wanted."
• "One-third (32%, 37% in Quebec) of Canadians embrace the view that if elected leaders will not protect their fundamental Canadian values, they and people like them must do it themselves, even if taking violent actions is the end result."
