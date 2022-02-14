Most Canadians are angry, calling on anti-vaccine mandate protesters to go home after more than two weeks, and condemning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for worsening the current situation, says an Angus Reid poll released Feb. 14. The poll came out on the day Ontario Premier Doug Ford advanced the lifting of COVID restrictions, including ending the province's vaccine passport system March 1.
Seventy-two percent of Canadians say the truckers and other protesters should "go home now, they have made their point," while only 22 percent say they should continue to protest until their demands are met, and six percent don't know.
Ninety-four percent with the "go home" view are Liberal supporters, 89 percent support the NDP, 82 percent support the Bloc and 53 percent support the Conservatives.
As well, for some, the protests had the opposite effect, as "more than two-in-five Canadians say the protests have made them more inclined to support ongoing restrictions related to masking indoors (44%) and vaccination requirements to cross the Canada-U.S. border (44%)."
Regarding how to resolve the situation, "most feel the time for talking is done. Nearly 70 per cent either think local police need to step in and send people home (45%) or that the military should be summoned (23%). One quarter (26%) say it’s up to politicians to negotiate a dénouement."
On the other hand, Trudeau and other politicians, and officials, are being faulted as well."Two-thirds (65%) say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments and actions have worsened the situation, while two-in-five (42%) say this of Candice Bergen, leader of the official opposition. The Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police also garner considerable criticism, with more Canadians – and Ontarians – saying they have worsened rather than helped to resolve the situation."
Other findings:
• "The story has caught the attention of many Canadians. Two-thirds (64%) say they are following it in the news and discussing it with friends and family. A further three-in-ten (28%) say they are still paying some attention to it. Very few, one per cent, say they had not heard about the situation."
• "Those who support some form of action (93% of Canadians) to remove protesters are largely supportive of arrests if demonstrators refuse to leave. Three-in-five (62%) say this should happen."
• "Half of Canadians believe premiers Doug Ford (50%) and Jason Kenney (49%) have harmed the situation more than they have helped. For both, that is also the majority opinion in their own provinces."
The online survey was conducted Feb. 11-13 with "1,622 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum" participating.
