Most Canadians want all COVID restrictions to end: Angus Reid poll

An Angus Reid poll says 54 percent of Canadians want all COVID restrictions to end and that those at risk should self-isolate, up 15 points from a poll done in early January.
Regionally, 59 percent in Quebec agree.
This past weekend's truckers protest in Ottawa has called for all restrictions to end as well.
"Vigilance is the request from public health officials – though plans for vaccination proof have begun to diverge, with some provinces removing requirements and restrictions," says the poll. "The public sentiment appears to be moving in the direction of opening up communities."
The poll, conducted Jan. 27-28, also says "approximately one-in-five households (21%) have had at least one case of COVID-19 positivity since December 1, 2021. A considerable portion of these positive tests (36%) – self-reported by respondents in this survey – came just after the holiday season, in the first two weeks of January, while 42 per cent occurred in December.
"Overall, nine per cent of Canadians saying they have received a positive test – either at home or at a testing center – for COVID-19 since December 1."
