A new Angus Reid Poll conducted in the wake of the truckers protest in Ottawa against COVID vaccine mandates says two in five Canadians believe "there’s 'no room" for compromise in Canada, most say their interests are ignored by the federal government and "fewer than half say Canada has a good system of government."
"Scenes of anger, defiance and resentment on the streets of Ottawa this week appear to be symptomatic of a broader sense of disengagement and frustration with the state of Canadian democracy," says the Angus Reid Institute statement released Feb. 4. "Canadians are equally divided over whether the country can be accurately described as having a “good system of government— 42 per cent do, 45 per cent do not....Partisanship and politics may be preventing the type of cooperation that would produce better results for constituents."
More specifically:
• "Thirty-seven per cent of Canadians feel that there is no room for political compromise these days in Canada.
"This proportion is highest in the more conservative core of the country, in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Beyond those areas of anticipated criticism, however, are significant portions of the country across the political spectrum that do not feel well represented in Ottawa."
• "In no region of the country do a majority of residents say that they feel the federal government cares about issues important to them.
"Quebecers are most bullish on this question, with 41 per cent saying they feel heard by Ottawa. Notably, seven-in-10 past Liberal voters (69%) say that this government cares about issues that matter to them, followed by two-in-five of those who supported the NDP (40%) and Bloc Québécois (39%) in September, and just 11 per cent of past CPC voters."
• "Fewer than half (47%) of 18- to 34-year-old men say Canada is a country they are proud to live in. For all other demographics, at least two-thirds say so."
• "Women over the age of 55 are the only demographic group where at least half (51%) feels like the federal government is attuned to issues they feel are important."
• "One-third (34%) of Canadians believe elections are becoming less free and fair, more than the number (23%) who believe instead that aspect of democracy is strengthening."
Regarding the finding that two in five Canadians believe there's no room for political compromise, the poll says "divide and division have become common words used in Canadian politics of late.
"When Erin O’Toole stepped down this week as party leader of the Conservatives after being ousted by a majority vote of party MPs, he asked the next leader to recognize Canada 'is divided and people are worried, the Angus Reid statement points out. "As a convoy of truckers and their supporters descended on Ottawa, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called them a 'divisive group of people on the right.' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also criticized the protest, calling them a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.” That prompted the ‘d’-word in response from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who said he was concerned by the 'divisive comments' from Trudeau on the protest in dismissing the concerns of the protesters.
The poll found that "little wonder then, that a significant segment of Canadians believe political discourse in this country is devoid of compromise. While just under half (48%) disagree, two-in-five (37%) are of the view that when it comes to talking politics, Canadians have retreated to their corners and are refusing to move. That feeling is strongest in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where at least two-in-five believe political compromise is lacking in the country, but at least one-third in all regions believe this is the case."
Regarding the finding that three in five Canadians believe that the federal government ignores issues important to them, "as a significant minority believes political compromise is unattainable, many are disillusioned with the federal government itself. Fifty-nine percent believe Ottawa does not care about issues that are important to them.
"This is the majority opinion across the country and the sentiment of three-quarters in Alberta (73%) and Saskatchewan (76%). Those in Quebec (41%) and B.C. (39%) are most likely to feel heard by Ottawa."
As well, "one-quarter (25%) of those who voted Liberal in the 2021 election say they don’t believe the federal government cares about the issues they believe are important.
"This may be emblematic of a disconnect between the party and its supporters, or a consequence of strategic voting, which has aided the Liberals in the past two elections," the statement says. "For past supporters of the rest of the major political parties, a majority believe this, including nearly all (88%) of those who voted Conservative last fall."
The online survey was conducted Jan. 27-31 with a randomized sample of 1,620 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum participating. For more details, check angusreid.org/canada-politics-government-division-disengagement/.
