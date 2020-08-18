Bill Morneau resigned Monday as Finance Minister and MP for Toronto Centre. He refused to answer directly whether this decision was prompted by the WE Scandal or by rumours of recent deep disagreements between himself and Prime Minister Trudeau on growing spending the Prime Minister was proposing especially on the environment and extensions of emergency Covid-related support programs.
Though there had been speculation that someone would have to go to relieve the pressure on the Trudeau government from the WE Affair, Chief of Staff Katie Telford’s husband’s company receiving a $40 million government contract and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s former company getting a $20 million contract,few expected Mr. Morneau to resign. The speculation had been about a Cabinet shuffle to move Mr.Morneau out of the spotlight.
When asked if the reason for his resignation was disagreement on policy or the WE Affair, Mr. Morneau answered that he always told the Prime Minister that he would only run for two elections. That the
position of Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris had become opened. He wants to make a run for that post and that he had the Prime Minister’s “full support and backing.”
Tuesday morning Mr.Trudeau announced that Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland, a former journalist who also holds the title of Deputy Prime Minister, would replace Mr. Morneau at Finance.
