More tools needed to tackle hate crimes

The city’s official opposition has joined forces with B'nai B'rith and the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) to call for more action to combat hate incidents and crimes in Montreal. Ensemble Montréal will table a motion at the city council meeting Monday to ask Montréal’s SPVM police service to pay more attention to the issue.
The SPVM's annual report shows a worrying increase in incidents (+107%) and crimes (+53%) based on race, ethnicity and skin colour between 2019 and 2020, says a party statement, “but these data are all the more disturbing because they represent only the tip of the iceberg.” For example, online hate incidents are not included in the SPVM's annual report and only 1% of hate incidents, speeches and crimes in Canada are reported to police, according to the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.
“Convinced that by better understanding the extent of the problem, we will be able to stop it, Ensemble Montréal is asking the SPVM to improve its web tools for reporting crime to make them more accessible, in addition to training and sensitizing its staff on the legal aspects and psychological impacts of hate crimes and incidents.” Although residents can currently fill out an online report on the SPVM website, in the end they are always referred to 911 when submitting the form, “which can be problematic as victims may not feel comfortable speaking out, or may feel that these acts are not important enough to bother the authorities.”
“The SPVM needs to be more proactive in reaching out to community members most vulnerable to hate crimes, gaining their trust and helping them file complaints,” says Fo Niemi, executive director of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, “especially those who experience social and language barriers and are unaware of their rights."
The motion also requests that the city urge the federal government to quickly adopt the recommendations of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security’s report on the rise of ideological violent extremism in Canada.
“We need to send a strong signal to both victims and perpetrators that hate crimes and incidents are taken seriously by authorities” says Louis-Riel councillor Alba Zúñiga Ramos. “It’s not always obvious to police officers when to intervene, and that’s why training and awareness are crucial.”
Snowdon’s Sonny Moroz agrees. “There are many structural bottlenecks. We need to give ourselves tools, both to encourage whistleblowing and to deal with complaints.”
