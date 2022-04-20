Fifty-three percent of Quebecers are concerned about their ability to pay their debts, in light of the economic effects of COVID and increasing interest rates, says an Ipsos poll conducted quarterly for MNP LTD.
This result represents a six-point increase since the poll was last conducted, in December.
MNP LTD is a division of the national accounting firm MNP LLP, a Canadian insolvency practice.
The poll also finds that 45 percent of Quebecers say they are "already feeling the effects of interest rate increases, a four percentage point survey increase since December."
Other findings:
• "More than half of Quebecers (55 percent) say they are concerned about the impact of rising interest rates on their financial situation, four percentage points more than in December.
• Thirty-five percent of Quebecers say that rising interest rates could drive them closer to bankruptcy, a one point increase from December.
• Eighteen percent of Quebecers "say they are not financially prepared to deal with increasing interest rates," a three percentage point increase since December.
• Forty-eight percent of Quebecers say "they are $200 away or less from not being able to meet all of their financial obligations," a seven percentage point increase since December.
“The affordability crisis is putting increasing financial pressure on Quebec households, fuelled by rises in interest rates and the cost of living,” says Frédéric Lachance, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee with MNP LTD in Montreal. “To keep up with the rising costs of their everyday expenses, many are likely to take on more debt. But as interest rates rise, the cost of servicing some of those debts will also go up, making it harder to pay them down. It’s extremely tough to break free of that cycle of debt once it has begun.
“The past two years have caused many people to have to drain their rainy-day savings funds,” he added. “We see household budgets in Quebec contracting but at some point, specifically for those who are already in the red, it becomes impossible to cover their monthly expenses. At that point, they are technically insolvent.... It’s important to remember that we’ve all been through a great deal over the last two years, including a pandemic that has been financially devastating and the related job loss. If you are struggling, my advice is to go easy on yourself and don’t delay in seeking out debt advice from a professional.”
