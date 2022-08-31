More than 150 CEOs of Quebec-based companies signed onto an open letter to Premier François Legault, saying part of the new language law Bill 96 poses a threat to Quebec's economy and that its implementation should be delayed.
Specifically, they object to the provision that newcomers will only receive government services in French after they have been in the province for six months. The amount of signatories began at 37 when the letter was first published in June, but grew quickly this summer.
"You cannot have a vibrant Francophone society if you don’t have a prosperous economy to support it, and as it stands, Quebec’s new language law Bill 96 — An act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec — is threatening to do enormous damage to the province’s economy," the letter says.
The signatories, identifying themselves as the "founders, CEOs, and leaders behind Quebec’s fastest-growing companies," write that they are "incredibly proud of the culture of our home province.
"We support the spirit of Quebec’s language law — protecting our distinct Francophone identity — but implementation needs to be paused until the government fully establishes the necessary tools for French tutoring through Francisation Québec. This ensures that the spirit of the law can be applied, concretely, successfully on the ground."
The CEOs wrote that "if the best and brightest innovators, technologists, and business builders gravitate to Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Halifax instead of Montreal and Quebec City, it will do permanent damage to our province’s economic prosperity. This is already happening, but it’s not too late to change course.
"Quebec is facing a labour shortage, and in the tech sector, the scarcity of skilled talent is especially intense. Successful Quebec companies need to rely on global recruitment and immigration to fuel innovation, and bringing newcomers to Quebec is more difficult under the requirements of the new language law."
The CEOs wrote that Bill 96's requirement for newcomers to effectively have to learn French in six months as they will receive government services only in that language at that time "imposes an unrealistic deadline, as [they] struggle with multiple challenges related to a life-changing move to a new home in Quebec.
"What’s worse, Quebec employers are ready to support the cultural integration of immigrants, bringing French language tutors into the office, but these kinds of supports are challenging to acquire. If your government wants to ensure that Francophone culture is strong, you must support French language tutoring, welcome immigrants, and help them connect with our province’s culture."
The CEOs say that "in theory, your government says that you’re creating Francisation Québec to aid in the transition, but that won’t launch until next year.
"In reality, Bill 96 is already imposing a mandate to learn French without offering additional support. By the time your government creates Francisation Québec, the law will already have discouraged global workers from choosing Quebec as a new place to build a life and grow a family. This has a direct impact on the competitiveness and attractiveness of Quebec’s most critical sectors and most promising companies. What’s more, the overwhelming majority of Quebec technology companies participate in international markets, and work with global, multidisciplinary teams. Legal requirements that force companies to operate primarily in French impose an extra burden when working with customers and partners all around the world."
The signatories call on Quebec to "pause the implementation of Bill 96 and listen to business leaders in the tech sector.
"We are calling on your government to work with innovators to come up with a better plan to support French and ensure that Quebec’s language law doesn’t end up causing more harm than good for our economy and province."
The signatories are, amongst many others, Louis Têtu of Coveo; Eric Boyko of Stingray, Dominic Gagnon of Connect & Go, Ian Rae of CloudOps, Patrick Huynh of Fiska, and Jean-François Côté of Sharethrough.
Premier François Legault responded by calling Bill 96 "balanced."
The letter and the names of all signatories can be seen at futur-quebec.ca/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.