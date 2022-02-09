Some 100 speed bumps are coming to a street near you this summer.
Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce borough has approved a list of street sections destined for traffic calming measures, with the bumps being distributed on roads in residential and institutional neighborhoods throughout all five borough districts.
Loyola will get the lion's share of the 46 identified road sections to receive them, with 17, while four will go to Darlington, seven in N.D.G., eight in Côte Des Neiges and ten in Snowdon.
The speed bumps on local roads are a borough responsibility and are financed by the 2022 Capital Works Program. The borough will launch a call for bids next month, with work expected to begin in May and be completed in August.
