More COVID restrictions lifted Feb. 28

Effective Monday Feb. 28, the Quebec government is lifting more COVID restrictions as part of the gradual loosening of measures that will culminate in the non-requirement of vaccine passports anywhere under provincial jurisdiction March 14.
The latest measures, as of Monday:
• No more mandatory teleworking — a hybrid model is recommended by the government.
• Bars and casinos can operate at half capacity. Vaccine passports are still required and customers have to remain seated. Restaurants, bars and casinos can close at 1 a.m. but the serving of food and beverage must stop at midnight.
• Cinemas and theatres, and auditoriums and arenas seating less than 10,000, can have 100 percent capacity, and vaccination passports are still required.
• No capacity limits or vaccination passports are needed for private events in rented venues.
• Competitions and tournaments can take place at all schools with no capacity limits.
• No limit on capacity at places of worship and funerals, but masks are still required.
• Indoor gatherings at long-term care homes are allowed with a maximum of 10 people seated at one table.
And face masks will no longer be needed at workplaces in Quebec, but physical barriers have to be in place and workers have to be able to stay two metres apart. The CNESST says masks should still be worn in common areas and where workers cannot stay two metres apart.
