In Quebec, there are more reports to the Director of Youth Protection (DPJ) than births, says Quebec actress and radio host Anaïs Favron. “Can there be a more alarming finding than knowing our youth is in such a sorry state?” The Quebec Institute of Statistics records 81,850 births in 2020. Youth Protection reported some 115,000 calls processed.
The artist is the new spokesperson of the Fondation des jeunes de la DPJ (formerly Fondation du Centre jeunesse de Montréal) and is challenging Quebecers to act. “We hear the testimonies of young people from the DPJ with dismay, as if it doesn’t concern us. I accepted this role to remind people that these 45,000 children and adolescents exist in Quebec and that we have the power to act!”
In recent months, the condition of young people in the DPJ system has deteriorated and their realities have become more complex, says the foundation statement. “The pandemic has led to an increase in separation conflicts, domestic violence and mental health issues. When families break down, it is the young people who experience the repercussions.” Physical abuse, psychological mistreatment and neglect currently constitute 64% of reports in Quebec. Last year, more than 10,000 young people experienced physical abuse, 9,600 neglect and 2,900 sexual abuse.
“The only difference between me, who was born into a loving family, and a kid born to drugged parents in a slum, is luck,” says Favron. “A child who has been beaten, neglected or abused is far behind the starting line. That does not mean that he will not reach the finish line like other young people. But for that, he needs our help… Thanks to the actions of the Foundation, we can create moments that transform the vision they have of themselves. Going to a soccer camp and discovering that you have a talent in sports and that you are not a good-for-nothing, it changes a life. Receiving help to equip ourselves in our first apartment and feeling that we can have confidence in the future because we have support, it changes a life.”
That’s where the Foundation comes in, says executive director Fabienne Audette. “Our organization is currently experiencing unprecedented growth which reflects the importance of the cause,” adding that youth who reach the age of majority and leave the protection system are doing so in a context of great precariousness. Anxiety, loneliness and depression have devastating psychological effects for many of them.
“We must act now to prevent the many traumas experienced by the youth of the DPJ from following them into their future. While the public system surrounding these youth and its reform are making headlines, the Foundation wants to make the population aware of the role that each person can play now. As the holiday season approaches, we all have the power to make a difference for the youth of the DPJ.”
To learn more or to help visit www.fondationjeunesdpj.ca
