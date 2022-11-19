Montreal's annual Santa Claus parade returned to the streets of downtown Saturday for the first time since late 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ste. Catherine Street West from Fort to Clark Streets was filled with many thousands of children and adults watching the colourful floats that passed by, including Santa Claus, several ambulances with reindeer antlers and dancers/acrobats.
Montreal's Santa Claus Parade returns in person
