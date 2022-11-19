Santa Claus
Joel Goldenberg Photo

Montreal's annual Santa Claus parade returned to the streets of downtown Saturday for the first time since late 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ste. Catherine Street West from Fort to Clark Streets was filled with many thousands of children and adults watching the colourful floats that passed by, including Santa Claus, several ambulances with reindeer antlers and dancers/acrobats.

joel@thesuburban.com

