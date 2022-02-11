Montreal's recycling problem

If you've ever received a fine from the city because of your bad recycling habits or watched an inspector rifle through your bins, you were likely aghast as many Montrealers were last week viewing a Radio-Canada Enquête report about Montreal's beleaguered recycling operations.
Montreal's opposition wants action following damning media reports about contaminated materials leaving Montreal sorting centres.
After China stopped accepting low-quality recycled materials in 2018, Rebuts Solides Canadiens (RSC) then operating the Saint-Michel sorting facility, asked the city for help. “Nearly $35 million in public funds have been disbursed by the city of Montreal to a company (RSC) that went bankrupt and a new dysfunctional sorting center with over-contaminated bales sent to India,” Aref Salem said, the Official Opposition Leader adding, “it's time for the Plante administration to be accountable for its management."
Verdun mayor and executive committee member responsible for the environment Marie-Andrée Mauger told La Presse last week that the city hired a firm to audit operations by Ricova (which assumed sorting operations in 2020) months ago, and the city’s relationship of trust with the company “is shaken.” (La Presse reported in January that some 5,000 tons of waste headed to landfill from the Lachine sorting centre in a recent eight-month period was comprised of recyclables.) The Suburban asked Mauger for comment but has not received a response by press time.
“Elected officials and all Montrealers need to know what's going on.” An opposition motion at next council demands a plenary session, says Salem, which would allow all city councillors to ask questions of environmental services’ upper management.
The Enquête report showed contamination rates of mixed paper bales coming from Saint-Michel reached an average 26% last year, 20% for Lachine’s sorting centre output. It also found Indian villagers and farmers paying less than 2 cents per kilogram for plastic residues from low-quality Montreal bales to burn as illegal and harmful fuel.
“Do Montrealers recycle for nothing?” asked Darlington councillor and environment critic Stephanie Valenzuela. “Beyond the fine speeches about the environment, what is really being done? We want explanations and an action plan.” The February 21 motion also asks for access to Ricova’s reports to the city and a clear timetable “to drastically reduce the rate of contamination of the paper bales that leave the Montreal sorting centers.”
“In 2019 when the (Lachine) centre was inaugurated we were told materials would have a good balance” adds Salem. “After two years, we know material coming out of the city was 20-26% contaminated and no companies in North America will take it, because it’s up to nine times higher than the 3% threshold of the industry.
“We have a contract,” he says, “and if we can't fix it through the contract, then break it and we go to market and public tender to see who's willing to take it over... But a decision has to be taken.
"We have to tell Montrealers that when they recycle it's going into recycling not into the garbage. Not only are we asking Montrealers to recycle but we are forcing them to pay taxes and not providing the services they want. There's a lack of trust here.”
