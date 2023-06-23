Montreal's opposition wants full throttle on electric scooters

Zipping down sidewalks, bike paths, through heavy traffic and ridden by folks of all ages: Apart from electric hoverboards, unicycles and skateboards, electric scooters (trottinettes) are fun, fast, easy to buy and easy to ride, and quickly becoming a transit mode of choice for Montrealers.
There’s just one problem: if you’re riding a motorized scooter on a public road (including bike lanes)
you’re breaking the law under Quebec’s Highway Safety Code, and subject to a fine of $100 to $200, with the exception of pilot projects by the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and Transport Ministry.
That they are prohibited and yet so easily accessible and widely used means something has to give, says Montreal's Official Opposition at City Hall, which wants the city to go full throttle on regulating electric “micro-mobility” devices.
Ensemble Montréal launched a petition asking the Quebec government to legalize, so the city can regulate. They want the Plante administration to step up, says active transit spokesperson Alba Zuniga Ramos, especially given “the administration talks so much about mobility or wants to promote itself in terms of transport mobility, but has decided to remain kind of silent on this while Montrealers are looking for alternatives to cars. We need to seize the moment.” Parameters are needed, she told The Suburban, “because we have issues of coexistence between bicycles, scooters and those who use them.”
Asked for an update on the issue, the city did not respond to a Suburban request for comment by press time.
“The use of electric scooters in a road context is currently at an experimental stage” SAAQ spokesperson Sophie Roy told The Suburban, adding the 5-year SAAQ project ends in September. The Ministry project – already conducted in Westmount and Montreal – relates to electric scooters for self-service rental and has been extended until July 2024 with all Quebec municipalities eligible to participate. That project obliges users to observe the same rules as those for cyclists, but also obliges mandatory helmets; to be at least 18 years old or hold a license authorizing driving of a moped; prohibition on public roads with speed limits greater than 50 km/h, and more.
As for Montreal Police, they say on the island of Montreal scooters only have legal access to private property with the agreement of the owners. The Opposition provided statistics showing only 34 infractions were issued in 2021, and 53 from January 1 to August 30 of 2022. Given how widespread their use on public roads throughout the island of Montreal, it is clearly a drop in the proverbial ticket bucket. The SPVM told The Suburban: “With all the laws and regulations that there are to enforce and although we would like to sanction any offense committed, we must however prioritize our interventions according to several factors.” These include dangerousness of the offense, accident-prone areas, etc.
There's currently a tolerance says Ramos, “but people are using these devices. They are here to stay, so we need to work on how it could be better and safer to use them.” She said it's especially relevant in terms of the city’s climate plan objective “to transfer 25% of solo car trips to less energy-intensive means of transport.”
The last pilot project with a private contractor of self-serve scooter rentals was a disaster, she said, “but we'd like to maybe give it a second try… to borrow scooters from the same stations as Bixis.” Ramos says government inertia makes it impossible to remedy problems of shared public spaces with other users and deal with misbehaviour. “The city can't afford to wait years,” she said, noting cohabitation and pedestrian safety issues will worsen during summer.
